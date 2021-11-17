Queens season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Behind the Throne’

Next week on Queens season 1 episode 6, a LOT of stuff is going to be going on. We’ve gotten to know these characters rather well, and that opens the door for something else entirely: Chances to see what makes them tick.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Behind the Throne.” What’s going to be coming up here? There’s a chance for the women to record a new video, which is absolutely exciting — yet, it’s not something they’ve done in a long time. We tend to think that there’s a certain adjustment period that comes along with that. There has to be, right?

If you want to get a few more details now all about what’s coming up next, we suggest you check out the full Queens season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Behind the Throne” – As the ladies prepare to shoot their first music video in nearly two decades, Brianna has a hard time maintaining a work-life balance. Meanwhile, Lil Muffin works to reestablish her career, and Jill continues to manage her public image on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, NOV. 23 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

How are the ratings?

This is something that we’ve kept tabs on since the premiere, mostly because we want to see if Queens will have a chance to come back for more episodes.

As of right now, we can’t say that we’re still all that optimistic about the future. Nonetheless, we have a few more hopeful signs than we did previously. Season 1 episode 4, the most-recent episode, actually improved versus the previous outing, finishing with just over 1.34 million viewers. Is this enough for us to get a season 2 down the road? Probably but, but we like to think that it could set up some positive momentum.

