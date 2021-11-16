New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Are Max, Helen leaving?

Next week on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9, are we actually going to see Max and Helen leave? We know the story has been building towards this for quite a long time. Yet, there’s also no guarantee that it’s actually going to happen. The two have been preparing to say goodbye to the hospital, but there have been roadblocks every single step of the way. Not only that, but we think that there are some other ones that could be coming.

Will these two characters really go? That’s been the big issue with this storyline for a long time now! We don’t doubt that they want to make the move; they’ve both been passionate about the idea for a while, and we do think that Max wants to be there for his girlfriend and put her first. That’s not something that he’s done in past relationships and he’s looking to find a way to rectify that if possible.

Below, you can check out the New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

11/23/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : As Max and Dr. Sharpe prepare to depart for London, a deadly superbug hits the hospital and draws them back in. Leyla confronts Bloom about the secret she has been hiding. Iggy digs deep to help two grieving parents confront the reality that their son is gone. TV-14

Beyond just Max and Helen’s story, it’s clear from reading that alone that there are some significant storylines elsewhere. The one for Bloom and Leyla could be relationship-altering; we’re talking about a pretty significant secret that Lauren kept from her girlfriend, one the really determines why she’s even able to be at the hospital in the first place. If nothing else, it could alter how Leyla is perceived by others and that’s devastating in a competitive field like this.

