Riverdale season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Ghost Stories’

After tonight’s big premiere on The CW, you can go ahead and assume that Riverdale season 6 is going to stay creepy. It’s hard to imagine them shifting from that now! We’re in the midst now of a five-part event, one that is poised to feature Sabrina and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

It’s clear already entering next week’s episode that the writers are taking some big swings. Take, for example, the fact that they’ve barely revealed any information about it yet! The title here is “Ghost Stories,” and that should be enough to tell you that they’re leaning fully into the supernatural and have no problem doing so. Things are already strange enough with Riverdale now going by the “Rivervale” name, and they’re only going to get weirder from here.

So while there is no synopsis just yet for season 6 episode 2, why not go ahead and share some details about episode 3? In getting this look into the future, maybe you can start to form some further opinions. Just take a look at the synopsis below:

THE DEVIL COMES TO TOWN – After being visited by a mysterious figure who arrives in Rivervale, the gang find themselves faced with unexpected ultimatums. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray (#603). Original airdate 11/30/2021.

While we OF COURSE have a lot of questions about the next new episode of Riverdale, we’ll admit that we’re equally curious what is coming down the road. Remember that after we get past this five-episode event, the show will be coming back months later, presumably with a different style and feel.

