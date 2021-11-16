Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Season 5 episode 7 spoilers

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are you getting a chance to dive into season 5 episode 7?

We know there’s been a little bit of scheduling confusion as of late for the medical drama, but the good news now is that things are starting to become a little bit more stable. There is a new episode on the air tonight! There’s also going to be one for at least the next couple of weeks, as the show is stacking up the schedule to give you a lot of big stuff before a winter break. This is also probably designed to make sure that there’s a new episode alongside every installment of Our Kind of People. That will allow it the best possible opportunity to succeed.

Tonight’s new episode is important for a couple different reasons. Not only is this going to bring on board some more interns into Chastain, but we’re also going to see Conrad make a key choice when it comes to his future there. Will he come back? There will be an allure there, but he also has his status as a father to think about. Getting an easier schedule is one of the reasons why he became a concierge doctor in the first place.

Below, take a look at the full The Resident season 5 episode 7 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

A new group of interns, which include Billie’s son, Trevor, start their first day with Devon at Chastain. Kit and Bell try to convince Conrad to come back to Chastain and The Raptor’s mom ends up back in the ER. Meanwhile, Leela and Padma deal with an unexpected visit from their parents in the all-new “Who Will You Be?” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-507) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share some of your current thoughts and projections now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







