The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: More on big Dembe flashback episode

We’ve noted in the past that at some point during The Blacklist season 9, you are going to have a chance to learn about Dembe. In particular, we’re talking about how the character ended up leaving Reddington’s side and becoming an FBI Agent.

On the show so far, most of the details on this subject are scant. We’ve learned that he split up from James Spader’s character six months after Liz died, and on this past episode, it was inferred that something may have transpired in Brasilia to bring about this change. We tend to think that Liz’s death has a key role to play here, but it may not be the only factor involved.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner John Eisendrath shares a few specifics about what an upcoming flashback episode is going to entail:

“There will be an episode this season in which we look back on Dembe’s journey during the two years between the end of Season 8 and the beginning of Season 9. It will not only reveal what drove a wedge between Dembe and Red, but also tell the story of how Dembe became an FBI agent.”

So when will we get this episode? There’s no specific date on it, but it does feel like Thursday’s episode could at the very least drop a few more hits. This is a long season, though, and for that reason we’d say not to expect anything to be altogether rushed. We just hope that the story makes sense once we had it; Dembe and Reddington went through so much together and because of that, it’s still hard to imagine a world where the two of them are apart.

