Yellowstone season 4 episode 4: Is the story building to shock reveal?

As we approach Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 on Paramount Network this weekend, it’s easy to see there are a lot of possibilities out there for the show’s central mystery. Within that, we’re of course talking all about who is responsible for the attack on the Duttons.

Was it Jamie who did it? It’s still possible in theory, but he also feels like the sort who would gloat on some level. Meanwhile, there’s some evidence at this point that Thomas Rainwater is innocent of any involvement, and even Market Equities hasn’t done much to indicate that they were involved. Aren’t they wealthy enough to have hired someone else from the moment that the attack didn’t pay off? We tend to think so.

This is why, at this point, we’re gravitating more and more to a theory that was hovering out there most of the past year: All of this could be the work of Malcolm Beck, who somehow could still be alive after the events of season 2.

Think about it like this: Beck’s biggest strength is that he’s presumed dead. No one would suspect him right away, and he’s smart enough to pin the attack on a number of other people. He’s successful, not to so much to hire a new militia every single day to kill the Duttons. We tend to think he’d strike again, but he may take his time before figuring out the proper way how.

Let’s say for a moment that Beck IS somehow responsible. How do we get to that coming out? Most likely time and patience. It’s not something that John or anyone else would be able to figure out right away, and we could even see it being a season-long thing. That would be effective in the sense of reintroducing Beck at the end of the season, potentially for him to have a larger role in season 5.

Of course, all of this is just a theory. Write it in pencil if you’d like, and we’ll be happy to revisit matters further down the road.

