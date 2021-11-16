Blue Bloods season 12: When could Peter Hermann return as Jack?

Are we going to be seeing Peter Hermann back as Jack at some point during Blue Bloods season 12? We know that there’s interest in making it happen, as that’s something executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted pretty early on this summer.

Yet, there’s of course a difference between wanting something to happen and then it actually taking place. You have to find the right time to tell a particular story as Jack, and then also make sure that Hermann is available to shoot at that time.

Ultimately, it doesn’t seem as though the character will return in the immediate future. This is according to a new report from TVLine, which indicates that there is a hope to see him at some point later this season. Given that Blue Bloods is typically a few episodes ahead in production from what’s on the air, we take this to mean that you probably won’t be seeing Peter around in this calendar year. We’re fine to wait, but we definitely hope there’s a chance to shine a spotlight on him before the end of the season. Things have moved in a positive direction with him and Erin as of late, and there’s obviously a lot to explore when it comes to their romantic relationship.

Also, who wouldn’t want to hear from Jack as Erin contemplates a run for Manhattan DA? That seems to be her long-term storyline at the moment, and we know that she is actively thinking about it still.

For those unaware, remember that there is a new Blue Bloods season 12 episode coming to CBS this Friday. We’ll have more about it as we inch closer to it airing!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see from Peter Hermann when Jack does return to Blue Bloods?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







