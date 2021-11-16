The Good Doctor season 5 episode 7 promo: Shaun Murphy’s pain

We know that next week’s The Good Doctor season 5 episode 7 is going to serve as the winter finale and per the latest promos, it’s going to be devastating for Shaun.

How much so? Let’s have the promo below do some of the talking. Shaun and Lea find a woman in danger following what looks to be a car accident, and soon after that, they are able to get her to the hospital for treatment.

So what happens from here? Something devastating. It’s enough for Lim to claim that this has never happened to her before in her fifteen years of working at the hospital. It also leads to Shaun breaking down and pleading to Dr. Glassman that he should have been running the hospital. He also rips apart one of the posters advertising him as a doctor at St. Bonaventure.

If we were to wager a guess as to what’s happening within this episode, it could have something to do with Salen Morrison. We don’t want to call her a Big Bad per se, but she is clearly the person who is a thorn in Shaun’s side. He doesn’t see eye to eye with her about much of anything, and he also could run into some issue here where she doesn’t want the hospital to spend money on this woman’s treatment. Another theory? You could suggest that she finds out about Lea doctoring some of Shaun’s scores behind the scenes; that could lead to Lea losing her job and Shaun lashing out at that. He knows that if someone other than Salen was around, or if there was at least a different person fighting her, some things at the hospital would be different. Maybe Lea wouldn’t have felt the need to do something like this.

