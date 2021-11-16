FBI: International season 1 episode 8 return date at CBS

Following tonight’s big episode, are you curious to learn more about FBI: International season 1 episode 8 return date? We’ve got that for you within, but be forewarned: You’re going to be waiting for a good while.

Unfortunately, we’ve already learned that there is no new episode coming to CBS next week. To go along with that, there’s not going to be a new episode that following week either. You’re going to be stuck waiting until we get to Tuesday, December 7 to see what lies ahead. There is no title for this upcoming episode; meanwhile, there is also no synopsis. We’re hoping that we’ll have some more details in due time, but we may have to wait a little while in order to get them.

So why the long break right now? There’s a pretty sensible reason for not having a new episode on November 23 — Thanksgiving! A lot of people are honestly going to have other priorities at that time and with that, CBS does not want to risk the ratings declining for this show or any other in the franchise. (There are no new episodes of the other FBI shows next week, either.)

As for beyond December 7, it’s looking as though there could be an episode on December 14, as well. We wouldn’t be mad about that, largely since it would make for a shorter holiday hiatus. It’s a given that the network is going to do that before bringing these shows back on the air in January.

Do we want to see more crossovers coming over the weeks and months to come? Sure, but for the time being, we just want to get to know some of these characters a little better.

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 1 episode 8?

