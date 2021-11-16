FBI season 4 episode 8 return date: ‘Fire and Rain’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the FBI season 4 episode 8 return date at CBS? Obviously, we know that some people out there would love to see the show back on the air next week; heck, some people would like it on every week!

Unfortunately, that’s just not something that is going to happen. Instead, we’re all collectively stuck waiting now until Tuesday, December 7 to see what is coming up next. There is a new episode currently on the network schedule titled “Fire and Rain” but unfortunately, we’re still so far away from it that we don’t have further details as of yet. There are some suggestions that you’ll get another episode after the fact on December 14, but we’re still waiting for CBS confirmation there.

So why the long break? A part of it may come down to the network wanting to make sure that producers are able to get enough episodes done in time. Another part has to deal with CBS wanting to space things out for as long as humanly possible. Remember for a moment that this is a long season, and they have to find way to have episodes on the air from September until May.

The schedule this year is probably going to be a little bit wonkier than usual, and there is primarily one thing to blame for it: The Winter Olympics. Because that is happening for a huge chunk of February, be prepared for FBI and a number of other shows to be on hiatus at that point. We feel like we’re going to see more episodes of this show and others in January to compensate for it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







