Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted to go along with it? We’ve gotten a lot of these shows this month; will that trend continue for at least a little while longer?

Here’s where we come bearing some of the good news: Yes! All three shows are on the air for some high-octane cases with huge, dramatic twists. Unfortunately, these are going to be the final episodes for the month of November; they aren’t the final ones for the calendar year, but a good bit of patience will be required here to get to the other side.

So while you wait for what lies ahead later tonight, let’s go ahead and hand down some details.

FBI season 4 episode 7, “Gone Baby Gone” – After a young girl is kidnapped from her daycare, the team must help her parents navigate a debt owed to the deadly gang in their neighborhood. Also, Maggie struggles to focus on the case when her sister, Erin, returns from rehab, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

FBI: International season 1 episode 7, “Trying to Grab Smoke” – When an American founder of an illegal adults-only site is killed in Prague, the team is tasked to locate his co-founder, who is still on the run in the Czech Republic. Also, Kellett struggles to maintain a relationship with her mother due to the complications of working so far from home, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 7, “Gladiator” – The team investigates the murder of a professional basketball player’s wife, who was a famous lifestyle guru. Also, Kristin and her ex-husband grow closer, and Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (FBI series star Alana De La Garza) checks in with the team on the high-profile case, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

