Magnum PI season 4 episode 8: Will Magnum learn about Higgins’ secret?

Based on where we are right now on Magnum PI season 4, Thomas may already be well-aware that something is off with Higgins. She was exhausted and distracted for most of this past episode, and a good bit of that had to do with her trying to work on a secret mission for MI-6.

Ultimately, though, we know that Thomas is not an idiot. He knows Higgins better than anyone and as we move forward, he’s going to recognize that something is a little off with her. He’s also got the PI skills necessary to know how to spy on her without her being aware of it! This will be a major component to season 4 episode 8, which carries with it the title of “A Fire in the Ashes.” You may have to wait until December 3 in order to see it, but on the other side of this story very little may be the same when it comes to Higgins’ secret.

For some more clues on this, check out the full synopsis for this episode below:

“A Fire in the Ashes” – Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6. Also, Rick struggles after an explosion takes the life of someone important to him, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

From our vantage point, it feels 100% necessary for Magnum to learn the truth about what Higgins is up to. Isn’t the show more exciting that way? We tend to think so, anyway. It gives them a shared secret that they could work on together, and we do think Juliet could trust him with what she’s going through. It could also make the two of them stronger! Or, at the very least that’s what we hope.

