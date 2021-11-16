4400 season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Way We Were’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn a little bit more about 4400 season 1 episode 5 on The CW next week? Sure, this will be an episode about some characters trying to find normalcy, but there’s also going to be more reflection, as well. Just look at the title for some evidence of that in “The Way We Were.” Sometimes, through the past you’re able to get more answers on the present; other times, there’s still some healing that needs to be done.

This show has already done a good job of distancing itself from the original; will that continue? Are you going to see new and interesting relationships explored? We certainly hope so.

Below, you can take a look at the 4400 season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming:

JAIL BREAK – Keisha (Ireon Roach) hears the truth about the day she lost her sister, moving her to take a chance. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) enjoy a day out, meanwhile, Hayden (AMARR) and Mariah (guest star Sophia Echendu) grow closer. The series also stars Joseph David-Jones, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Ashley Sims (#105). Original airdate 11/22/2021. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Your ratings update – The good news is that the numbers for episode 3 were fairly steady with episode 2 — given the big drop that followed the premiere, that’s encouraging! If the show can level off its audience at this point, it may have a chance of sticking around.

Still, it’s still going to have some struggles; it’s not as well-known a property as other shows on the network and without good streaming or DVR numbers, there could be a few more issues coming down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 4400 right now

What do you most want to see on 4400 season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







