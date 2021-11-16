Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars before season 30 finale?

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight? With the season 30 finale right around the corner, this episode was huge. Only a handful of people have an opportunity to dance for that Mirrorball Trophy, and also perform one of the best dances of the whole season in the freestyle. Getting to that point is a fantastic badge of honor!

Going into tonight, our feeling was that Amanda Kloots was by and large the favorite to win, given that she’d never been in danger and was also a phenomenal dancer. Meanwhile, we prepared to lose someone in the grouping of JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, and Melora Hardin. All three of them are fantastic performers, but they’ve all been in danger in a way that Cody Rigsby and Iman Shumpert have not. (The women this season are so much stronger than the men; it’s hard to even debate that.)

We have seen a number of shocking eliminations on Dancing with the Stars over the years; in the end, though, the most important thing to remember is that the best dancer is not always the winner. Sometimes, things get a tad more unpredictable along the way. It is a popularity contest and that’s okay! You want television to have surprises.

Rest assured, we’ll have more news on tonight’s episode as we get deeper into the night…

