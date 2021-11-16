Dancing with the Stars: Amanda Kloots performs to Nick Cordero song

Going into tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode, we knew Amanda Kloots was poised to have an emotional moment. She’s been one of the favorites to win the whole show for the past month and with this being the semifinals, the stakes are higher than ever before.

With all of this spelled out, we don’t have to tell you that she and her partner Alan Bersten took an enormous risk tonight. They chose to perform a Contemporary routine to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii. Performing some of her late husband’s music could feel cathartic on some level, as you’re allowing yourself the chance to emote and express yourself fully to something he cared about so deeply. Yet, it’s also an incredibly vulnerable experience, and one of many Kloots will have experienced over the past twenty months. Nick Cordero’s battle with COVID-19 generated nationwide headlines, as did his wife’s efforts to care for him and try to find positivity even in the darkest of times. Millions of people followed their story, and in that way, they were right there with Amanda as she battled some of her worst days.

Even before the routine started tonight, we expected there to be tears in the ballroom. We could only envision what it would look like after the fact for Amanda, her partner, and of course the judges and audience.

Come back later tonight, as we will have more discussion of what could be one of the more memorable routines of the season.

