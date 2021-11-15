Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A Thanksgiving story

Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10? We should start off by noting this: We’re near the end of the show’s run this fall! It will have more stories to tell early on next year, but we’re bracing ourselves for the longest hiatus yet. For those of you who have gotten used to having these versions of Joe in your day-to-day life, that’s going to be difficult.

At the same time, however, there’s a lot to be thankful for — and isn’t that the perfect transition into what lies ahead? We know, after all, that “Thankful” is the title for the next new episode poised to air on NBC in a week. This will be a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving for some of these characters, but also a chance to see certain versions of Joe struggle. This can be a really happy time of year for a lot of people, but there’s also no denying that it’s a little bittersweet, as well. Some people don’t have huge families around them at the dinner table.

For a few more details on what to expect, we suggest that you check out the Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

11/22/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Cop Joe navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family. Music Joe battles his feelings of betrayal in order to help Amy’s campaign. Nurse Joe and Jenny decide to finally hire outside help for Chris as they prepare to spend their first Thanksgiving apart from each other. TV-14

Will there be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of the episode? We’d be slightly aware there’s a possibility of that — so long as we don’t have a big cliffhanger at the end of the season, we’ll be happy. The fate of Ordinary Joe beyond this current batch of episodes is unclear, and we’re already worried that this will be one of those shows NBC goes down to the wire on.

Where do you think things are going to go entering Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 9?

