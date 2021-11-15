The Big Leap season 1 episode 10 return date: The last before finale!

Do you want to know more about The Big Leap season 1 episode 10 on Fox, including the return date? Alas, you will be waiting for a little while longer to see the Scott Foley series back on the air after tonight.

Alas, there is no new episode airing next week. What gives with that? Well, Fox isn’t airing a new episode of 9-1-1 next week either, so this seems to be largely a matter of saving these episodes for a time they think they will perform the best. It’s important to remember that the week of Thanksgiving typically isn’t great for scripted television.

When The Big Leap comes back on November 29, it will be doing so with what is its penultimate episode. There’s a little irony to the fact that the title here is “Swan Song” and yet, this isn’t the swan song for the series at all! There’s still another episode after it, and what’s coming here will set the stage for the finale. The synopsis below has more intel:

With only two days to go until the big finale, the cast preps for their final performance. Nick must make the hard decision of following his brain or his heart, and Julia is stuck in a tough position when Kevin tries to win her back. Meanwhile, Justin and Simon try to navigate a new challenge in their relationship and Brittney works on standing up to her mom in the all-new “Swan Song” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 29 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-110) (TV-D, L, S, V)

Unfortunately, we don’t have much information as to whether or not these next two episodes will be the final ones for the series as a whole. We’re not incredibly optimistic for now, mostly because the ratings haven’t been great — Fox also could’ve ordered more episodes if they wanted, but they declined that a little earlier this month.

