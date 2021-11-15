All American season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Contingency plans

As we look ahead to All American season 4 episode 5 on The CW next week, we’re going to be reminded of something. No matter what point you’re at in life, it’s always good to have options! You never know what’s going to happen around the bend, so it’s best to have a backup plan and then a backup plan to that very plan. Otherwise, you can end up being lost at sea while other people in your life start to move forward.

For Spencer moving forward, it’s understandable that he’s going to be feeling some pain. He put a lot of his metaphorical eggs in a single basket, so what happens when that falls through? He’ll need to rely on some people around him to start to take a few steps forward.

If you do want a little more insight on where things could go from here, be sure to check out the full All American season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

WORTH IT – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) receives some unsettling news about his future, Billy (Taye Diggs) helps devise a contingency plan for him. Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes Patience (Chelsea Tavares) an offer she wasn’t expecting, forcing Patience to have a long overdue conversation with Coop (Bre-Z). With the encouragement of Nurse Joy (guest star Kellee Stewart), Olivia (Samantha Logan) contemplates taking on a new role in NA. Meanwhile, Asher’s (Cody Christian) unwelcomed football advice helps JJ (Hunter Clowdus) in an unexpected way. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#405). Original airdate 11/22/2021.

Is this going to be the last episode of the month? We haven’t heard anything about a November 29 episode as of yet, so we’re going to be entering it with that sort of expectation and we’ll see where things could go from here.

