Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 photo: A challenge for Danny and Baez

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 is set for CBS this Friday and in this, you’re going to see Danny and Baez move away from one challenge into another.

So what lies ahead over the course of “USA Today”? For Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters, it is trying to solve a case when a number of people in the community are not interested in having them around. These people are tight-knit and not altogether trusting of outsiders. They may think that they can administer justice on their own; or, they may have a history of being screwed over by law enforcement in the past. Neither of these things you can totally rule out as possibilities here.

One of the things that Danny and Baez have to lean on with this particular situation is their history of getting work done, regardless of who they are trying to help. They can understand and even sympathize with the fact that there are a lot of bad cops out there and there are reasons for distrust; they just need to show with their actions that they are worthy.

Is the photo above a nice bit of evidence? We tend to think so, as Danny and Baez seem to be talking to someone in an alley. This may be so that the three of them aren’t immediately noticed by the rest of the community. There does at least seem to be a little bit of cooperation here, so we tend to believe that this is a start … though there’s a lot of work to be done elsewhere.

No matter where things go here, let’s just hope that Donnie and Marisa get some great material! We want to see them take on stuff that they haven’t had the opportunity to do before.

