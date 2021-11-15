Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1 season 5? When is Maddie returning?

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1 season 5? Are we still waiting for news on a potential Maddie return? We’re back once more in this piece, and we’ll give you all of the information we know at the moment.

So where do we begin? Let’s start with what we’ve been saying the past few weeks: There is no evidence that Hewitt is leaving the series for good. The only thing that is confirmed is that the actress has been on maternity leave for a while. She has not discussed a permanent departure from the series and because of that, we do remain hopeful she’ll turn back up at some point.

Yet, we should note in advance of tonight’s episode that there is no info about her return in the press release, and the same came be said for the episode that follows on November 29. (There is no new episode currently scheduled for November 22, the week of Thanksgiving.) That does not mean for sure that Maddie won’t be in these episodes; we saw Chimney in this past installment, for example, despite there not being a lot of confirmation about him being a part of it in advance.

Personally, we’d love to at least hear Maddie’s voice before we get around to the midseason finale; that could be another reminder that she’s coming back to the show eventually, and that is also a trick that the writers have employed already this season; as for an actual return on-screen, it’s really just up to when Hewitt returns to set and when the timing is right in order to better tell Maddie’s story. We personally don’t think this needs to be rushed; instead, just do it right.

