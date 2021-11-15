Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 promo: Kayce pays Jamie a visit

As you prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 on Paramount Network this weekend, there are a TON of questions to ponder. Take, for example, Jamie’s culpability in the attacks. It’s something that fans have wondered since the end of season 3 and at this point, we’re seeing fewer and fewer suspects emerge.

At this point, is it fair to rule out Thomas Rainwater? Probably, given that he’s actively helping John with the investigation. Sure, that doesn’t mean that they are the best of friends, but we think Rainwater DOES realize that whoever is going after John could someday be going after him. Some other candidates as of yet have not handed over much in the way of additional reason to be suspicious of them. Take, for example, anyone at Market Equities — Caroline Warner tells Beth in the promo below that she should prepare for the “fight of her life.”

We have a hard time thinking that Caroline or this company is behind the attacks. Why? They have the money and resources to have hired someone else at this point. They easily could have finished the job and dealt with the consequences later. Whoever’s behind this needs to have somewhat-deep but not too deep of pockets, but also substantial motive.

John tells Kayce to go visit his brother with some questions about the man Rainwater showed him; he can’t stand to be in the same room as him for now. Jamie’s starting his own ranch, which is a power-grab but also not the sort of thing (in our mind) that someone would do after just ordering a hit out on his adoptive family.

The more we see the story play out, the more we’re starting to buy into the idea that Malcolm Beck may somehow still be alive. He’s got the motive to do something like this, and also has the money and knowledge of this world.

