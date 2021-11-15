Succession season 3 episode 6 promo: Who will run for President?

As we start to approach Succession season 3 episode 6 on HBO next week, it feels clear already that there is chaos around every corner. Sure, Shiv may have an opportunity to take a victory lap right now, but how long is that going to last for her? Doesn’t the company still have a lot to worry about?

At the end of the day, there’s one thing that we’d say is a primary cause for concern: Who could run for President next. We’ve learned now that the current POTUS has no plans to run again and in the end, that’s a problem. The current one is someone who gave Logan and his organizations a lot of access; who will they turn to now?

Based on the promo below, you are going to see next weekend the Roy family doing whatever they can to vet contenders for the next boss in the White House. Meanwhile, we saw Connor Roy make a bold suggestion for who should be in charge: Connor Roy. Let’s just say that his delusions of grandeur will continue!

Ultimately, we don’t anticipate that this is a storyline that will be concluding on this next episode, mostly because Presidential campaigns go on FOREVER. Yet, it makes sense that Waystar wants to get their ducks in a row now, recognizing that they need to get a good word in early. That allows them to have more control later.

Yet, they need to also make sure that they still have control. Kendall is likely going to go on a warpath more than ever after Logan deleted his number…

