Yellowstone season 4 episode 3: Who is behind the attack on the Duttons?

As we entered Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 on Paramount Network tonight, we had the same question that we’ve had for over a year. Who is responsible for the attack on the Duttons?

Entering the episode, here’s what we knew — it seemingly wasn’t Thomas Rainwater, and the militia were hired guns. John is out to get revenge on every single one, but it’s hard when you don’t have all that much in the way of answers. Unfortunately, a lot of these men aren’t that interested in talking. We even saw a bit of that early on in episode 3, as the ranch crew resorted to violence to get their retribution; if they couldn’t get information, they determined that this was their next best option.

Eventually, we do know more info is coming — it’s mostly a matter of when. Whether it be Jamie, his biological father, or Market Equities, there are a lot of suspects out there and even some that could surprise.

On tonight’s episode, we did see that Rainwater had some answers for John, at least in the form of a guy behind bars who supposedly ordered it and then also a guy who orchestrated things behind the scenes. Still, we have no exact answers, even if that would be nice. Instead, we saw John at the end of the episode made the decision to take the guy out, which is a move that probably sets a LOT of other stuff in motion coming up down the road. John hasn’t gotten his answers, but he also wants to make sure he leaves no trail behind him. Instead, he’s just down to cause a near-endless amount of bloodshed.

