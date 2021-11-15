The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Will Clayton impress Michelle?

The Bachelorette episode 5 is set to be airing on ABC this coming Tuesday — interested in learning a little more about it now?

The sneak peek below gives you insight into a particularly-notable group date coming in this episode, and it’s one that will feature Michelle Young’s guys at the home stadium for the Minnesota Vikings. Just on the basis of that alone, we’d understand if you were like Clayton, who assumed that this was going to be all about football.

Well, not so much. Instead, the date is about Vikings — or, at least, trying to impersonate people straight out of the 11th century. Unfortunately, we don’t see some representation of any famed Viking heroes in front of the guys; it’s just some people in outfits doing some yelling, which apparently inspires some of the men to do the same thing. (Is there a real point to this date other than just watching some dudes act aggressive for a certain period of time?)

By the end of the date, it’s going to be on the men to try and impress Michelle in this super-weird environment. That means finding ways to stand out without be obnoxious, and also make it clear that she’s your focus at almost all times. We wouldn’t be shocked if this date is a breakout moment for Clayton, given that he’s been working to open up more and more over the last few episodes. Also, he’s the next star of The Bachelor! That hasn’t been 100% confirmed by ABC, but it might as well be. At some point, we need to see something on Michelle’s season that justifies him getting the gig.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 5?

Do you have any particular hopes for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other scoop. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

And the best Viking cry goes to… 📣👀 pic.twitter.com/mtZxNRN4S8 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 14, 2021

