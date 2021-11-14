The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: Meet Dr. Glassman’s ex-wife!

Even if Dr. Aaron Glassman is not a full-time part of the St. Bonaventure team at the moment, he’s still an active part of The Good Doctor season 5. How else would you explain the latest casting news?

According to a new report from TV Insider, The Boys actress Ann Cusack is going to be appearing in the upcoming November 22 episode as Glassman’s ex-wife Ilana Reeves, someone who may need his help. Given that this episode will serve as the show’s winter finale, there’s a chance it could hold some emotional weight for a good while. How could we rule something like that out at the moment?

What we know about Ilana’s arrival is that her current husband is ill, and she thinks that Richard Schiff’s character in particular will be able to help. Does Glassman want to do his part? It feels that way, but he is also concerned about causing his one-time spouse even more pain. We know that he’s had a tortured past and when you think about that, it’s clear that these two have gone through a good bit as it is.

Want to get a few more details right now on this particular episode? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis for it below:

“Expired” – After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Natalee Linez), a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Back at St. Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs. Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see from Glassman’s ex-wife on The Good Doctor season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







