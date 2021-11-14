Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Morgan looks for Al

Next week on Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 6 there’s a lot of exciting stuff ahead! For those of you interested in getting more of the CRM, let’s just say this hour could be right up your alley!

Finally, we’re going to be seeing Morgan Jones spend some time with this oft-mysterious group. We can’t say that it will be of the pleasant variety, but it should prove to be very much interesting nonetheless. We know what the CRM means in terms of the larger mythology and also Rick Grimes — sooner or later, that movie has to come out, right? It’s been radio silence on it for so long but the idea of it has been circled for a good while now.

Of course, within the Fear the Walking Dead world Al already has a history with CRM. With that in mind, you best believe that she will be the entry point for a lot of what you see next.

Want a few more details on what’s to come? Then take a look at the Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 6 synopsis below:

Morgan searches for Al, only to discover that he’s not the only one looking for her, and that his search may have put a target on his own back.

There are only a handful of episodes left within the first half of this season and with that in mind, it’s fair to assume that some enormous things are coming. Will we see some major characters in danger? Will Alicia finally come back into this world? There are a lot of things we gotta wonder about; after the midseason finale, we’ll probably be waiting months to see what is next.

