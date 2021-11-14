Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Beyond the wilderness

Following the big premiere today, of course it makes sense to want more info on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2! This episode will need to build upon what is a fascinating premise, which is about both physical and mental survival.

We know that a number of the man characters make it through being out in the wilderness; with that in mind, there’s a specific sort of tension that comes with some of the “flashbacks” of the team in the past. Much of the drama comes mostly from learning what exactly happened out there. We know that it was brutal, violent, traumatic, and it plays into who all of these characters are in the present. We don’t expect all of the answers right away; in the end, that’s okay! We need to have things to discuss here over the course of the weeks ahead.

Below, you can check out the full Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming:

As the teens get their bearings among the wreckage, Misty finds hell on earth quite becoming. In the present: revenge, sex, homework and the policeman formerly known as Goth.

Does Showtime have a lot of faith in the future here?

Absolutely. They’ve handed Yellowjackets one of the best possible linear lead-ins via Dexter: New Blood, and having these two shows on at the same time will prove useful in reminding viewers that this is out there and well worth watching. They’ve also made the full premiere online for free, which is another way to get people hooked. They’ve done this, after all, with a number of other shows that are trying to get off their feet.

With Dexter: New Blood being a limited series and with Shameless over, this network DOES need more hits. We’ll see if this ends up being one over time.

Related – Check out some other news right now when it comes to Yellowjackets

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2?

Did you enjoy the premiere overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







