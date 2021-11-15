Succession season 3 episode 6 preview: ‘What It Takes’

As you prepare for Succession season 3 episode 6 on HBO next week, do you want to get a larger sense of what to expect?

The first order of business for us here is rather simple: Getting the episode title out of the way in “What It Takes.” That signals a degree of desperation, which really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone. This is a show about desperate people doing desperate things most of the time, and we can imagine Logan already pulling strings and trying to break a ton of laws in order to ensure that he stays in power.

In true HBO fashion, the network hasn’t released too much about this episode other said title! We’re going to be left to get more particulars, but in general we imagine that this episode will continue the near-constant jostling for power that we’ve seen for the bulk of the season. We do want to see someone other than Logan fully running the company, but we’ll have to see both when and/or how that could happen.

