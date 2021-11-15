Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 preview: ‘Winning or Learning’

Curious to learn a little bit more about Yellowstone season 4 episode 4? Let’s begin by noting that it will be on next week, once again, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Just like last week, there is another tradition that the Paramount Network seems to be following: A refusal to share a lot of information on what lies ahead. “Winning or Learning” is the apparent title for this episode, and it’s one that serves as a harsh reminder of what this world is like. Sure, it’s great to correct some of your mistakes, but they are still mistakes. When it comes to land battles and power control, there is virtually no room for a slip-up. One wrong move and you find yourself gasping for air and feeling like you’re about to be sent out to the “train station.”

Thematically, we do think that Yellowstone will continue to push forward its narrative of revenge. John and the rest of his family could still be hellbent on making sure nobody else comes in and hurts them, but there is a fascinating undercurrent of danger still lurking underneath the surface. What if more hired guns show up to unleash havoc? What do they do from there?

If we know anything about this series at present, it’s that they will do whatever they can to surprise you. We certainly think that this is going to be an intense episode that furthers things along in an unexpected way. We don’t think anything is going to top the season 3 finale anytime soon, but remember that Taylor Sheridan has PLENTY of ways to implement twists moving forward; it may be a character death, or it could be a change in a power dynamic that rocks the ranch to its core.

