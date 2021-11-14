Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, November 14?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? As is often the case here, we of course have a number of different things to discuss.

So where do we begin? We suppose it’s by answering that question directly — there is, in fact, another episode of the series coming up! It will be starting at 11:15 p.m. Eastern, which is of course the direct result of it having to air after Succession, Insecure, and Curb Your Enthusiasm — we’ve seen the start time delayed a number of times since all of these shows came back on the air.

Now, we get to having to present the more unfortunate news for a lot of people out there: Tonight marks the season finale for the late-night series. It’s been a fun year! We’ve seen Oliver and his crew return to the studio and witnessed a lot of fascinating and funny segments. There’s a lot we even learned this year. Personally, some of our favorite segments the show does are when they look at international affairs and important things that are not given proper attention elsewhere. Take, for example, the recent segment all about Taiwan.

Given that tonight’s episode IS the finale, we’d go ahead and expect something big to transpire. The show’s official Twitter (see below) is claiming that they aren’t going to blow anything up, so if something big happens here it’s probably not going to have to do with some big explosion. Luckily, there are PLENTY of other ways Last Week Tonight can go viral; we still have a lot of fond memories of the salmon cannon that they did several years ago.

After the finale, the series will more than likely return at some point in the winter — typically, it comes back in February, but there will be more time to discuss that later.

Our finale starts at 11:15pm! And, listen, we know that, usually, during our finales, we blow stuff up. But we did an explosion last week, so nothing’s gonna go kablam tonight. Except, of course, our hearts, when it’s time to say goodbye. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 14, 2021

