Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 preview: The search intensifies

As you prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 on Showtime next week, it’s clear that the title character is still not out of the woods.

The closing minutes of episode 2 gave us an opportunity to meet Kurt Caldwell, Clancy Brown’s character and a guy who could be positioned to be the central adversary of the season. On paper right now, it feels like he’s nothing more than just a concerned father desperately looking for his missing son. He’s also someone who clearly understands the leverage that he holds over much of the community. He’s employed many of them over the years! He’s smart and well-connected enough that people are going to do more or less whatever he asks.

Of course, the biggest danger that Dexter is going to run into here is the fact that Matt’s remains are tucked away below his property; he is right under the police’s nose and if someone figures this out, it’s going to be terrible news for him. It also doesn’t help that his girlfriend Angela is seemingly quite good at her job.

As for what else is coming, the promo for episode 3 showcased Harrison working to get his way into school in Iron Lake. Apparently, he performed really well on his entrance exam — which leads to Dexter questioning if he cheated. Is it really a good idea for “Jim Lindsay” to be grilling someone else about honesty? That’s a good question…

