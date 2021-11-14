Hightown season 2 episode 6 return date: Can Jackie make amends?

Want to get a sense of where things are going moving into Hightown season 2 episode 6? At the center of this episode seems to be the idea of change, and a good bit of it, as well.

Take, for example, what Renee could be up to at this point. Is she the same person we saw back at the end of last season? Not exactly. She’s gone through a lot since being more directly tied into Frankie’s orbit, and there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll continue to see that impact her journey moving forward.

Meanwhile, things finally start to be going better for Ray; it took a long time to get here so with that in mind, what is he going to do with this new momentum? He’s got such a tendency to self-destruct and with that in mind, we don’t think we can be hopeful that he’s on some sort of road to redemption:

Below, you can check out the full Hightown season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight into what lies ahead:

It’s the day before Thanksgiving on the Cape: things are looking up for Ray, and looking grim for Jackie. Frankie is filled with anxiety over his business with Jorge.

The promo below shows you a little bit more of what Jackie is trying to do in terms of getting redemption for herself. She has so few people consistently in her corner; with that in mind, the last thing that she should want to do is permanently push one of them away. Yet, that’s what happened in episode 5 and she has to come to terms with that … and plenty of other things, as well, given that Hightown is never a show where there is just one singular struggle — that’s a big part of what makes it great.

