Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? We got two episodes last week, so will that continue?

Well, we’ve got a mixture of good news and bittersweet news to dive into here. Let’s start with the good, though: There is a new episode on the air tonight! Unfortunately, there won’t be two episodes again, but honestly we can’t be THAT greedy. In the end, we’re just happy that the show is back and airing every week; the premiere did a fantastic job of delivering some big creative swings, and we have to hope that Taylor Sheridan is going to be able to keep that up.

Here is what we can tell you about this episode. The title for this hour is “All I See Is You,” and you can check out the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 synopsis with a few more details on what’s to come:

John seeks revenge with help from some unexpected allies. Kayce solves a problem with an unconventional method. Beth gives Carter his options. Jimmy prepares for a change.

In the aftermath of the two-episode premiere, we know that John is still eager to get answers. Unfortunately, finding them is not going to be altogether easy. Nobody knows still who carried out the attack on the Duttons and in a way, the suspect list is already being narrowed down. It doesn’t seem as though Rainwater did it, and we haven’t seen direct evidence that Market Equities is behind it. Could it be Jamie? Sure, but in some ways, we almost think that this is too obvious.

It’s possible we will get some clues tonight, but ultimately, we’re not expecting that. Instead, we could get used to the new normal for a few different characters, and also see how Jimmy is handling the punishment for breaking his word. That could also be something that plays out for a good while!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 3?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







