Doctor Who: Flux episode 4 spoilers: ‘Village of the Angels’

Next week on Doctor Who: Flux episode 4, you’re going to be seeing a story entitled “Village of the Angels.” What lies ahead?

At the core of this episode, there is of course a spirit of fun and adventure. Yet, there is also a lot of drama at the same time! This is going to happen when you are putting the Weeping Angels at the center of the chaos. These are some of the best monsters that we’ve seen on the show over the past several years, both in terms of their look and how they work. Don’t blink! They can be utterly terrifying and ultimately, they are going to cause all sorts of challenges for The Doctor and her friends.

Below, you can check out the full Doctor Who: Flux episode 4 synopsis — it may not be that long, but it does still give you a sense of what’s coming:

In November 1967, a Devon village is haunted by the Weeping Angels.

At this point, it’s clear that the tension HAS to ramp up — isn’t this what happens when you are at the formal halfway point of the story? We tend to think so! The remaining episodes are going to be all about seeing if this situation can be unraveled, and how the end of it all could better define the future of The Doctor. We know that Jodie Whittaker will be leaving at some point next year, and these episodes could potentially set the stage for it. (Beyond that, the future for Yaz and Dan is rather unclear in itself.)

Of course, this episode will overall be doing one of the things that Dexter does best: Combining history and science fiction into a unique, magical concoction.

