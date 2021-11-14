Saturday Night Live: Taylor Swift performs ‘All Too Well,’ ‘3 Sad Virgins’

Entering tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live we knew that Taylor Swift was the musical guest and ultimately we were really curious to see what she would do! She recently released “Taylor’s Version” for her album Red.

Before we even talk about Taylor’s performance, we should note that she made an appearance early on in the show! She was a surprise performer in the bridge for “Three Sad Virgins,” a sketch that was mostly all about how cool Pete Davidson’s life was in comparison to everyone else. It is rather crazy that we’ve gotten here with Pete, no? We knew that he would be super-popular on this show, but we never once imagined that he’d have so many contacts within the celebrity world like he does.

Now, let’s dive into her first performance on the night: “All Too Well.” This is a song that has generated a lot of headlines over the past week thanks to the accompanying short film. (Who doesn’t love Dylan O’Brien being featured?) The entire aesthetic was fall both on stage and behind her, and this was certainly an ambitious way for SNL to highlight her. We don’t often see musical performances that are this long — typically, this is reserved for the most noteworthy of musical guests. Suffice it to say, Taylor Swift is noteworthy and then some. She was able to bring everything she wanted to this performance and this is one of the few venues where she would be able to do this song in its entirety.

Of course, when we have seen lengthy performances like this on SNL, it sometimes means that we don’t have a second one from the musical guest. We’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case. (If there is another performance, we’ll update!)

What did you think about Taylor Swift’s performance on Saturday Night Live?

