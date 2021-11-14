Saturday Night Live cold open: Ted Cruz, Sesame Street, & Big Bird

While last week’s Saturday Night Live cold open felt a little more unpredictable than what we got last week. It was easy to call going into the November 6 show, after all, that we would be getting an appearance from “Aaron Rodgers.”

This time, however, we do think there was a tad bit more ambiguity thrown into the mix. Would SNL lean into politics again, or veer into some other direction? Well, they decided to go in the direction of Ted Cruz and his new feud with Sesame Street. Why? It has to do with a tweet from Big Bird over the week, and things got pretty absurd mere minutes after the sketch started. First, we had “kids” singing about guns, a spoof of Marjorie Taylor Greene, and then also “Big Bird” shown mere minutes after the vaccine.

Also, for some reason we had Pete Davidson come on board as Ted Cruz, even though he looks almost nothing like him. We’re also not altogether sure that this was all that much of an impression.

Oh, and if things didn’t get terrible enough in the first few minutes of this sketch, we then got into a piece about CRT, Critical Race Theory, featuring Bert and Ernie as members of the Proud Boys.

So how is Sesame Street going to react to a lot of this? Well, they probably won’t love it since inherently, this show is not meant to be political. Big Bird advocating for kids to get the vaccine on Twitter also should not be political. Yet, this is where we are in the world right now. This was a unique idea for a full sketch, even if we don’t think we need to be paying a visit again to “Cruz Street” anytime soon.

