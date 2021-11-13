When Calls the Heart season 9: EP talks wrapping up filming

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9, especially now that we know the cast is finished with production!

If you missed the glorious news from earlier this week, series lead Erin Krakow made it clear that she, Chris McNally, and others were done making magic happen in British Columbia for the time being. Judging from the way most people are acting, it doesn’t seem as though anyone is planning for season 9 to be the final one. Nobody is acting like this is a permanent goodbye, though we recognize fully that the ball is in the court here of Hallmark Channel to render the final verdict.

Below, you can see what executive producer Brian Bird had to say about work being done in Hope Valley for the time being — his statement of gratitude is one that is probably reflected across the show community. It’s not lost on anyone how amazing it is to have a show like this on the air for almost ten seasons; it provides viewers a sense of escapism and hope, and we think that’s something a lot of people need in a time like this.

As we’ve stated in the past, there is still a good bit of work that needs to be done perfecting some of these stories. That includes editing the episodes together, scoring them, and recording or re-recording additional lines through a process known as ADR. There’s a lot happening in post-production, and that is one of the reasons why we’re still probably a few months, give or take, from the show being back on the air.

If we’re lucky, we should at least get some more formal premiere-date news by the end of the year.

Season 9 of @WCTH_TV is wrapped! Thanks to the best cast, crew, writers and producers for investing their hearts and minds into the ideals that make HopeValley medicine for the soul! pic.twitter.com/0Aj5guSHiF — Brian Bird (@brbird) November 11, 2021

