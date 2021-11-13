Is BMF new tonight with season 1 episode 7 after delay, Starz drama?

Is BMF new tonight on Starz with season 1 episode 7? Are you finally going to have a chance to check the show out again?

Ultimately, let’s just say that we’ve got a few different things to talk through here. Last week, the network actually posted the penultimate episode of the season on their app, only to remove it again shortly after the fact. What was going on there? Let’s just say that it had a lot to do with a “technical glitch” on Starz’s part. Episode 7 wasn’t supposed to be on the air until this weekend, but it was released early in advance. This drew the ire of executive producer/episode 7 director 50 Cent, who demanded accountability for what transpired.

In the end, we are getting to the other side of this situation now; there is a new episode of BMF coming on the air this weekend, rest assured, and you can see the full synopsis below with insight on what lies ahead:

Blood spills into the streets when Meech devises a plan for revenge, forcing Lamar to seek shelter with someone close.

Want some other good news? Well, know this: The finale is going to be coming on Starz next weekend. When it comes to more hiatuses interrupting the momentum of the show, you don’t have anything to worry about at all. Instead, you can just sit back and enjoy what’s in front of you — or be worried about the fate of some individual characters. Just remember that this is the sort of show that routinely puts people in danger; even if it is based on history, we’re sure that the writers are still going to try to find ways to surprise us here and there.

If you haven’t seen the promo yet for season 1 episode 7, take a look at it below.

