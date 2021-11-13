9-1-1 season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Can Bobby save David?

Just in case the characters on 9-1-1 have not gone through enough as of late, we bring to you the case of Bobby and David. This appears to be at least one of the major focuses as we get into season 5 episode 8 titled “Defend in Place.”

So what is at the forefront of the story? To the surprise of no one, a fire — but one that puts David in danger! To make matters worse, he was in the middle of surgery right when everything was starting to go down, so what does he do at this point? If you stop the operation, the patient could die — yet, you also have to think in terms of your own life! This is a delicate balancing act, and one of the hardest that you’re going to see the characters tackle over the course of this hour.

Athena, of course, is confident that Bobby will able to figure out how to help David — she’s got faith in him, just as you would expect, all things considered. These two know each other inside and out, and Athena’s going to be a rock on the outside while he tackles this.

We can’t speak at the moment to whether or not “Defend in Place” is going to address any long-term storylines, though it’d be fun if we get at least some small sort of Chimney update similar to what we got on this past episode. That way, we at least know where he is and what he is trying to do in the midst of tracking down Maddie and, hopefully, bringing her back home in due time. We don’t expect resolution to this on Monday, but at least we could be more on the way towards it.

