New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9 promo: Is Dr. Fuentes being fired?

Tuesday night’s New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9 could be the end of the road for Dr. Fuentes — or at least, that could be the case of Max Goodwin has his way.

What we know at present entering this episode is rather simple: Fuentes is trying to do what she can to halt the treatment of undocumented immigrants at the hospital — even though, as Max puts it, this is a public hospital. The whole goa of New Amsterdam is try and ensure that no patient is left in peril. We know that there are times that they fall short of this goal, but they still do try everything within their power.

The central struggle of “In a Strange Land” is going to be what the board decides to do. Is Fuentes’ stance on undocumented immigrants going to be the thing that boots her from her spot? It does sound as though the board is going to call a vote, but that in itself is no guarantee that she is removed from the spot. We’re ultimately going to have to wait and see what unfolds here!

There are a number of problems that, at the moment, we’re left to think about with all of this. What’s one of the biggest ones? It’s simply a matter of whether or not Max will be able to go overseas with Helen at the end of all of this. Even if Fuentes is ousted from her spot, there could still be a great deal of work that needs to be completed. He could end up feeling a sort of responsibility to help get the hospital back on track; remember that she has tried to more or less undo a lot of what he’s done over the past several weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







