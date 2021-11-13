Chicago PD season 9 fall finale promo: Will Voight get arrested?

The Chicago PD season 9 fall finale is not going to be here until Wednesday, December 8 — will it end up being worth the wait? As you would imagine, there’s a lot to get into based on what just happened in season 9 episode 8.

At the moment, Jay Halstead is facing a critical decision: Either help the FBI take down Hank Voight, or put himself in a position where he and Hailey Upton both could be in jeopardy. They don’t have a lot of leverage, and in his heart Jay knows that Voight has crossed the line many times as the leader of Intelligence. All of this makes this current predicament the most intense ones of his whole career.

What do you do if you are in Jay’s shoes? We’re not sure that he will convey a message immediately to the FBI and instead, we almost wonder if he will take some time, think about this, and even communicate with Upton about it herself. At a certain point, he may realize that Voight could end up going to trial or put in some situation where other people would have to hold him accountable. Even if he sells out Jason Beghe’s character, there is still no guarantee that he ends up going to prison.

Given that this episode is the final one until 2022, the only thing we feel 100% confident in saying right now is simply this: There’s probably going to be some sort of cliffhanger. After everything we’ve gone through with this Roy storyline as of late, it’d be the biggest jaw-dropper ever if there aren’t still some dangling threads left open here at the very end. This is a long season, and in a lot of ways we’re carrying over the themes of reform and accountability from season 8.

