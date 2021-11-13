Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 spoilers: What is Jamie’s endgame now?

Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 is poised to arrive on the Paramount Network tomorrow, and we tend to assume that more drama is coming around the corner.

Of course, this is perhaps true for Jamie Dutton more so than anyone. We’ve learned a lot about this character over the years, from his desire for respect to the anger he holds towards his adoptive father and the rest of his family. Now, it seems like he’s used a lot of that in order to make his next move: Buy his own ranch.

We gotta admit that this was one of the last things that we saw him doing, and it’s also something that makes us a little more skeptical that he is behind the attempts on his family’s life. After all, much of his motive for doing this seems to be to prove that he can — he needs them alive in order to boast about his new accomplishment. If they’re not around, how can he gloat? How can he prove to them that he doesn’t need them? He may not want them around him, but he still wants them to exist on some level — or at least that’s our takeaway.

At the time of this writing, our thinking is that one of Jamie’s primary endgames here is to make sure that his family knows how successful he’s becoming. Whether or not his biological father agrees with this, though, remains to be seen. We still know so little about that guy that it’s still easy to imagine that he is somehow behind the attack, despite it being unclear how he would have the resources necessary to hire all of these people.

As the season progresses, we’re sure that more answers will come on Jamie and everyone else. For the time being, though, it’s clear that Yellowstone season 4 is fine to take its time handing some of them down.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you think is next for Jamie moving into Yellowstone season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







