Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, & semifinals!

Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 30 is easily the most competitive of the whole season. How can it not be when we’re talking about the semifinals? There are only a handful of Stars remaining and they all will be doing their best to make it to the finale.

So who’s the favorite? That is still a hard thing to determine! Out of the remaining contestants Iman Shumpert, Amanda Kloots, and Cody Rigsby are the only three who have not been in the bottom; of them, Amanda is easily the best dancer and you could assume that she is at the top of the pack. However, anything can happen depending on the individual votes on a given night.

What’s going to happen on Monday’s show is pretty simple: Everyone will come out and do two different dances — a redemption of a previous performance, and then also a totally-new routine! You can see what everyone is going to bring to the table below, courtesy of an ABC press release.

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Argentine Tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Tango to “Telephone” by Martynas; then for their new dance, a Jazz to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Foxtrot to “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Rumba to “I Don’t Want To Wait” by Paula Cole; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a redemption Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo; then for their new dance, an Argentine Tango to “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango

Out of all of these routines, we don’t have to tell you that Amanda’s could be the most memorable — she’s performing music from her late husband right before the end of the season. It goes without saying that this will be an emotional time for her.

