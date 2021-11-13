Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2: Is Hannah McKay dead?

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2 on Showtime this weekend, it’s inevitable to have all sorts of questions. We know that we’re going to learn more about how Dexter will incorporate Harrison into his new life. However, it still remains to be seen how Dexter’s son found him in the first place.

How was a kid, of all people, able to track down the guy, living remotely in the town of Iron Lake under a new name? That’s not an easy thing to answer, and how he even returned to America is interesting in itself. Wasn’t he supposed to be off in Argentina with Hannah McKay?

We know that the New Blood premiere did a reasonably good job of treating the controversial series finale as canon — even if we hated parts of it like Deb being killed off. Yet, there was nary a mention of Hannah in the premiere, and how the producers handle her moving forward should be interesting. Yvonne Strahovski supposedly is not appearing in the new series, and current showrunner Clyde Phillips has no real attachment to the character — she was created after he left the show during its original run.

The most reasonable explanation for Hannah’s whereabouts is that she was killed off at some point between the end of the original show and where things are now; it would make Harrison’s childhood more traumatic and explain why he’s so intent on finding his father. Yet, we hope that we get at least some answers to this subject this weekend.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2?

What do you think happened to Hannah McKay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Showtime.)

