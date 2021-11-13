The Rookie season 4 episode 7 promo: John Nolan gets captured!

The Rookie season 4 episode 7 is poised to arrive on ABC this weekend, and it’s looking already like serious danger is coming John Nolan’s way.

For more on that, why not go ahead and check out the promo below? “Fire Fight” could be one of the more harrowing episodes for Nathan Fillion’s character we’ve seen, and we say that as someone who has seen him in danger on a number of different occasions already. This time around, his search for a killer has led to him being tied up and it doesn’t seem he’s got a ton of options to get out of this situation. Who is going to be able to rescue him? On paper, it doesn’t feel like there are a lot of different options or opportunities at his disposal.

Our hope is that over the course of this episode we’ll see him be resourceful, but also potentially see Bailey do what she can in order to help rescue him. We like the idea of the prototypical love-interest character being the one to actually go and save the hero; the more a show like this can flip established tropes, the better off we think that the end product is going to be. Since Jenna Dewan is now a formal series regular, we also think that is going to give the writers more opportunities to do some fun and creative things.

Let’s just hope now that The Rookie manages to live up to the high bar that they’ve set for themselves so far this season, and also, that they continue to grow this story and present some different twists and turns beyond everything that we’ve seen before.

