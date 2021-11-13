Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get a great episode on November 13? There’s a lot to get into here!

So where do we begin here? Well, we should start things off by giving you the good news: There WILL be a new installment coming on the network! This is the second of three consecutive episodes that you’re getting in the month of November, and this is one where the musical guest is probably getting more attention in advance than the host. Given that Taylor Swift is performing on the night, we can’t say that we’re honestly all that shocked about this. She’s a bigger name than almost anyone!

Of course, we’re not trying to downplay at all the presence of Jonathan Majors. He was the breakout star of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and we imagine that moving forward, he’s going to be headlining a number of feature films. He’s a fantastic actor known more for serious work, but we see just from the promo below that he is embracing this experience with open arms. He’s doing more or less everything that we would want to see from someone getting set for their SNL debut.

As for the sort of content we’re going to be seeing in this episode, the big question we’re wondering is simply this: Will James Austin Johnson play Trump again? We were looking forward to an era of SNL where the former President would no longer be a focus; yet, there’s no questioning that Johnson has arguably the greatest impression of Trump that we’ve ever heard. It’s ironically a much better impersonation than the one that Johnson does of Joe Biden.

Don’t be shocked if Swift appears in one or two sketches — provided, of course, that she wants to.

