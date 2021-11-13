La Brea season 2 renewal official over at NBC

Earlier today, NBC presented some great news for one of its biggest mystery shows: La Brea will be coming back for a season 2!

While the early decision to bring the show back may come as a shock, the renewal itself does not. Just remember that La Brea has done a fantastic job of drawing attention to itself from the pilot onward. Its viewers have been fairly consistent for most of the season, and we do think that the story was aided significantly by having a smaller overall order; it keeps things from feeling bloated, and sometimes mystery shows like this one can be rather hard to follow the longer they go on.

This early renewal will also give the La Brea writing staff plenty of time in order to figure out the stories that they want to tell moving forward — let alone time to properly film everything. Odds are, the second season won’t premiere until fall 2022, especially since NBC has already figured out its midseason schedule. Their top order of business at the moment seems to be in the new year allowing everyone to see the final season of This Is Us.

As we look towards La Brea season 2 now, our hope is simply that NBC can find a way to promote it long-term in a way that keeps viewers invested. We don’t want to see a repeat of what happened here with Manifest, where the show got off to a great start before it fell in the ratings in the years that followed. (Granted, Manifest was eventually saved by Netflix after NBC canceled it, but there was never a guarantee that was going to happen; NBC needs to do enough with La Brea so that it never gets to the point where someone else has to step in.)

