Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That gets a premiere date!

We’ve waited long enough — today, HBO Max finally revealed the long-awaited premiere date for And Just Like That. This show is the follow-up to Sex and the City, even though it won’t be exactly like the iconic show you know and love. Sure, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon are back, but there is no Kim Cattrall.

Below, you can see in a new promo that the show is going to premiere on December 9 and it’s clear almost immediately that HBO Max wants to model this after the original. Just look at the logline!

The Series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

There are a number of familiar faces who will pop here and there, including Chris Noth as Mr. Big and the late, great Willie Garson as Stanford. Will it be Sex and the City? Not exactly, but the streaming service clearly wants it to be a successful follow-up in its own right.

When you look at what HBO Max has achieved over the past year, what they’re likely hoping for is for And Just Like That to replicate the success of Gossip Girl, which managed to somehow get both fans of the original and new viewers to tune in. We’re not sure that this show will bring in as many newcomers, but it also may not need to. Dexter: New Blood on Showtime proved there is some gas left in the tank for traditional revivals, and there could be an air of redemption to what Carrie and company bring to the table here. For all who remember the second Sex and the City movie, you probably also remember the bad taste it left in your mouth.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

