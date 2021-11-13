Snoopy in Space season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big season 2 launch today on Apple TV+, can you expect a Snoopy in Space season 3 renewal to come soon? Within this piece, we’ll tell you some of what we know on that subject and what could be coming up next.

So where do we start things off? We suppose it’s by stating the facts: At the time of this writing, there is no formal renewal or cancellation for the show. It’s our hope that we’ll learn something more about the future over the next few months, but it’s going to be up to the streaming service to decide. They’ll take a look at the viewership, the potential, and then see where they go from there.

Ultimately, the #1 thing to remember here is that Apple has a lot invested in Peanuts as a brand. There was a lot of attention given to the acquisition, and they will probably want to make the most of it. Their biggest challenge will be finding a way to get younger viewers today to fall in love with these characters. It goes without saying that there will be nostalgic viewers out there, but this brand needs to be generational. It has to extend beyond just the occasional holiday special.

Snoopy in Space is a fun idea but, even if it doesn’t continue, you can probably be assured that there are other things Apple will do with this brand. It’s inevitable that they will find some other things to explore and other options to have a little bit of fun with. It’s all mostly just a matter of time.

If this particular show is renewed, though, it would benefit Apple to do so soon; that way, they can guarantee that season 3 will premiere at some point in 2022. Younger viewers in particular need consistency.

