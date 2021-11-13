The Shrink Next Door season 1 episode 4 air date: More details!

Following the big, three-episode premiere today, of course you’d be interested in The Shrink Next Door season 1 episode 4 … right? Within this piece, we can get a little bit more into what could be coming up, plus when you will actually see it air.

The release model that Apple TV+ is using for this series is somewhat similar to what Hulu does with a number of their shows — give you the first stories all at once, and then shift over to a once-a-week model. With that in mind, prepare for episode 4 to arrive on Friday, November 19. We know that it’s frustrating for a lot of binge-watchers out there, but there are also a number of clear benefits to doing things this way. For starters, they keep people subscribed longer; also, it keeps the show in the public consciousness in a different way. Imagine if Ted Lasso gave you all of its episodes all at once time; it’d feel like something is totally amiss.

What makes The Shrink Next Door special from the start is the relationship between Ike and Marty. Having Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd as leads on your show is always a great way to kick things off; then, you just add strong writing and a great supporting cast to conjure up something brilliant. We’ll see if the show lives up to the hype as we approach the end of it.

For now, we can at least share the full The Shrink Next Door season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other news all about what’s coming:

Dr. Ike persuades Marty to start a charity with him. Marty sparks with a female employee at the frame story.

There is one other thing worth noting about the show’s promotion — how lucky were they that Rudd was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive this week? Seriously? Yet, somehow it still feels like the series should be getting more attention.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Shrink Next Door season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







